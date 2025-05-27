Bognor Regis landlord fined for operating an unlicensed HMO

Sussex Police news.

A landlord has been fined almost £250 for operating an unlicensed HMO in Bognor Regis, according to Arun District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-story property at 38 Linden Road was being rented without licence to at least five individual tenants, council officers found.

Landlord Sebastien Orszak pleaded guilty to the charge in December last year and has been ordered by Crawley Magistrates Court to pay £562, including a fine of £223, a victim surcharge of £89 and costs to the council of £250.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The significance of this offence is not to be underestimated,” said Councillor Sue Wallsgrove, Chair of the Environment Committee at Arun District

Council, “HMO Licensing schemes are in place to protect the health and safety of tenants and ensure that rented accommodation is maintained to a high standard. The HMO team are proactive in their enforcement so our message to landlords is clear – licence your properties or face prosecution or a civil penalty notice.”

Mr Orszak, 47, of Orchard Way, Bognor Regis, now has a criminal conviction which he will have to declare, meaning he will not be allowed to hold an HMO licence.

As well as the mandatory licensing scheme that is in place nationally, Arun District Council has implemented an additional HMO licensing scheme which came into effect on 1 February 2025. This scheme applies to River ward in Littlehampton and Hotham and Marine wards in Bognor Regis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme ensures that properties that are occupied by three or four people, sharing facilities and forming two or more households now require a licence too, as well as certain buildings converted into self-contained flats.