Bognor Regis leads the way during historic VE Day celebrations

By Connor Gormley
Published 9th May 2025, 12:03 BST
A bird's eye view of Bognor's historic beacon lightingA bird's eye view of Bognor's historic beacon lighting
A bird's eye view of Bognor's historic beacon lighting
Bognor Regis was one of dozens of communities all over the coast, the Channel Islands the Isle of Man to light a beacon in recognition of the 80th anniversary of VE Day last night (May 08).

The beacon lighting ceremony, which started at 9pm, followed a day of celebrations and tributes throughout the town itself – including a proclamation written and performed by long-serving town crier Jane Smith.

It was the same proclamation read by 300 criers across the UK – meaning it’s Bognor Regis leading the way in a celebration of national import.

The beacon itself was lit at 9.30pm, accompanied by a performance of I Vow To Thee My Country, and a mesmerising electric LED Violin performance by Alleya.

Further celebrations are set to take place this weekend, with a suite of outdoor performances scheduled for 3pm at Felpham Memorial Hall on Saturday, May 10.

Photo by Paul Wells.

