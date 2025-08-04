Bognor Regis man, 25, arrested for racially abusing a police officer

Sussex Police news.

A man from Bognor Regis has been arrested after racially abusing a police officer, Sussex Police have said

The man was first arrested on June 17, when police were called to reports of a man trying to gain entry to a property in West Street, and he was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

While in police custody, the man allegedly racially abused an officer of Filipino descent, and was then further arrested for racially aggravated public disorder. The subject has been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues, Sussex Police have said.

A spokesperson for the force added: “Sussex Police takes any allegations of abuse towards its officers extremely seriously, and any reports will be met with appropriate action.”