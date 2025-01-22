Bognor Regis man, 30, wanted on recall to prison - have you seen him?
Have you seen this 30-year-old man, wanted on recall to prison?
Sussex Police officers are on the hunt for Michael Jones, aged 30, who is wanted for recall to prison.
A police spokesperson described him as white, approximately 5’9”, of medium build, with brown hair and hazel coloured eyes.
He is known to frequent the areas of Bognor Regis, Yately in Hampshire and Egham in Surrey.
Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47240245862.