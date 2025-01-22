Bognor Regis man, 30, wanted on recall to prison - have you seen him?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Have you seen this 30-year-old man, wanted on recall to prison?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police officers are on the hunt for Michael Jones, aged 30, who is wanted for recall to prison.

A police spokesperson described him as white, approximately 5’9”, of medium build, with brown hair and hazel coloured eyes.

He is known to frequent the areas of Bognor Regis, Yately in Hampshire and Egham in Surrey.

Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47240245862.