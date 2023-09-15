A man from Bognor Regis has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault, A Sussex Police spokesperson has said.

Officers were called to Crescent Road at 10.45am on Saturday, September 9 following reports of an altercation in the street. During the incident, a man in his sixties suffered severe facial injuries.

After police inquiries, Ashley Pulleyblank, 33, of nelg Close, Bognor, was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, common assault, criminal damage and assault of an emergency worker.

Appearing before Crawley Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 12, he was remanded in custody and will appear at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday October 10.