Police officers are searching for David Stokes, who was last seen at his home address in Elmer around 10.30am on Saturday (July 16).

Anyone who sees David is asked to call 999.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Concerns are growing for his welfare, and anyone who sees David is urged to get in touch.

“David is described as 5ft 10in, of medium build and with grey hair.

"It is not known what clothing he may currently be wearing.”

David has links to areas of Dorset, ‘particularly Poole and Lyme Regis’, police said.

Anyone with information as to David’s whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting serial 537 of 17/07.

