Michael Richard Jones, 28, of Belmont Street, was sentenced to four years imprisonment for crimes committed at three separate Bognor Regis businesses earlier this year.

Police said the incidents took place at the Premier convenience store in Gordon Avenue on June 26, Grande Wines in Felpham Road on July 8 and at the post office in Summerley Lane on July 12.

He was arrested on August 15, after police launched an official inquiry including CCTV trawls and witness statements. Jones was remanded in custody and charged with three counts of robbery.

Michael Jones of Belmont Street, Bognor Regis.

Having pleaded guilty to all three counts, he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on October 11, where he was sentenced.

Investigating officer detective constable Louise Clark said: “On each occasion, Jones entered the store armed with a knife and demanded cash from the tills, which he took before making off on foot.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt. But nevertheless, these employees were put in fear of violence at their place of work, where they should feel safe to go about their daily business.

“I’d like to commend the bravery of the victims involved, and express my gratitude to everyone who has assisted in our investigation to bring Jones to justice. In particular, I’d like to thank the Post Office and St Mary’s Centre in Felpham for providing CCTV which proved vital in identifying the man responsible for these deplorable crimes.”

