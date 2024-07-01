Bognor Regis man jailed for breaching terms of stalking protection order

Brenton Kay, 38, of Upper Bognor Road.

A Bognor Regis man has been jailed for breaching the terms of a stalking protection order, according to Sussex Police.`

Brenton Kay, 38, of Upper Bognor Road was subject to a stalking protection and restraining order in 2020, after threatening her, harassing her and damaging her property

Sussex Police told howl, on June 8 2020 Kay’s victim reported receiving 17 calls from Kay within just 20 minutes, between 6.40am and 7am, as well several WhatsApp messages threatening her with violence.

He was later arrested and found to be in possession of a knuckleduster and a kubaton – a small baton often attached to a keychain. Afterwards, he was charged with breaching a stalking protection order, breach of a restraining order, possession of a Class B Drug, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place. He was pleaded guilty at Crawley Magistrates Court on Monday, June 17, and was jailed for 18 weeks.

Detective Inspector Kay Hutchings said: “Brenton Kay’s fixated, aggressive and intimidating behaviour has had a devastating impact on his victim for a number of years.

“Kay flagrantly disregarded the conditions of orders put in place to protect her and has now been put behind bars where he can pose no further threat.

"He will remain subject to a Stalking Protection Order to offer further protection for his victim.

“I would like to thank his victim for supporting this investigation under extremely challenging circumstances.