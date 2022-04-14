Bognor Regis man revs up for 1,000 mile challenge to raise fund for cancer charity

Mike hopes to be able to bank more than £1,000 for Prostate Cancer UK next month on his charity challenge after being diagnosed with the disease five years ago.

It means travelling 200 miles a day on his Triumph Bonneville T100 dream machine and his trek will take him through The Peaks, Yorkshire Moors, The Lakes and Snowdonia.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike, managing director at insurance firm Robin’s Row in Bognor Regis, explains: “I was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017.

Mike Maskell is revving up to raise money for a charity close to his heart - with a 1,000-mile tour of England on his motorbike. SUS-220414-150254001

“Despite chemotherapy and radiotherapy, I still live with it.

“On the bright side it is being controlled by a number of meds.

“I’m still staying positive.

“A man dies of prostate cancer in the UK every hour so Prostate Cancer UK does valuable work in both raising awareness and research work.

“They have certainly helped me.

“So why I have chosen to go on a motor bike ride?

“I thought given the side effects of the meds, which cause fatigue riding the equivalent of 200 miles over each of five consecutive days from May 16, 2022 would present a good challenge.

“Keeping your wits about you at all times on a motorcycle is paramount.

“Don’t worry I’ll be making stops to admire the view or taking in some caffeine.

“Exact route not decided but I’ll provide regular updates posted on Facebook.

“I’ve set a target of £1,000 simply because it’s a pound a mile.

“I hope you can donate; every little donation counts!”

*You can donate at Mike’s JustGiving page Vhttps://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michael-maskell?|here}

Have you seen: Bognor Regis recruitment event for retained firefighters of the future