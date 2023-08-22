Bognor Regis man who was arrested after Rottweiler attack which hospitalised 77-year-old released on bail
The 29-year-old, who was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control on Friday (August 18), has been released on bail subject to strict conditions while the investigation continues.
Sussex Police has also interviewed a 26-year-old woman under caution in relation to the attack.
"This is an active criminal investigation and anyone with information – including mobile or CCTV footage – is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Byfleet,” a spokesperson said.
The attack took place on Friday, August 18, when two Rottweilers attacked a 77-year-old man who was walking his dog near Lewes Close. Both dogs were killed by armed police officers soon afterwards, but the man was sent to hospital with serious injuries.