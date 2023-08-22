Bognor Regis man who was arrested after Rottweiler attack which hospitalised 77-year-old released on bail

A Bognor Regis man who was arrested following a Rottweiler attack which hospitalised a 77-year-old man has been released on strict bail, a Sussex Police spokesperson has said.

SUSSEX NEWS AND PICTURES - [email protected] - 012 73 93 02 02

The 29-year-old, who was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control on Friday (August 18), has been released on bail subject to strict conditions while the investigation continues.

Sussex Police has also interviewed a 26-year-old woman under caution in relation to the attack.

"This is an active criminal investigation and anyone with information – including mobile or CCTV footage – is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Byfleet,” a spokesperson said.