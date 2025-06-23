Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Bognor Regis postcodes.
On Sea Way (PO22), 3 properties sold for an average of £2,645,666. The Byeway (PO21), 3 properties sold for an average of £1,875,000. Also, Sea Way (PO22) saw 7 properties sell for an average of £1,389,142.
Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.
“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Sea Way (PO22) sold for £4,825,000…”
In terms of the cheapest streets in Bognor, Homecroft House on Sylvan Way (PO21 2NQ) is the most affordable location in Bognor Regis, with an average property price of just £67,925 across 10 sales.
Nearby, another section of Homecroft House (PO21 2NG) saw 6 transactions at an average of £78,250.
Danehurst on Sylvan Way (PO21 2LR) follows closely, with 4 properties sold for an average of £79,125.
Oakland Court on Nyetimber Lane (PO21 3JB) recorded 10 sales averaging £89,225.
Also on the more affordable end, Garden Lodge on Pagham Road (PO21 3TG) had 6 sales, each averaging £89,833. North Lodge, also on Pagham Road (PO21 3TE), had 8 homes sold at an average price of £90,000.
Clock Walk (PO21 1SQ), located off High Street in central Bognor Regis, recorded 5 transactions with an average of £92,700.
One of the more active streets, Sovereign Court on Campbell Road (PO21 1AH), saw 31 properties sold for an average of £95,338. South Lodge on Pagham Road (PO21 3TQ) had 5 sales, each averaging £98,000.
Finally, Buckingham Court on Shrubbs Drive (PO22 7SE) rounds out the list with 18 properties averaging £98,027.
Here’s the list for the most expensive postcodes in Bognor Regis.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.