Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Bognor Regis postcodes.

On Sea Way (PO22), 3 properties sold for an average of £2,645,666. The Byeway (PO21), 3 properties sold for an average of £1,875,000. Also, Sea Way (PO22) saw 7 properties sell for an average of £1,389,142.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Sea Way (PO22) sold for £4,825,000…”

In terms of the cheapest streets in Bognor, Homecroft House on Sylvan Way (PO21 2NQ) is the most affordable location in Bognor Regis, with an average property price of just £67,925 across 10 sales.

Nearby, another section of Homecroft House (PO21 2NG) saw 6 transactions at an average of £78,250.

Danehurst on Sylvan Way (PO21 2LR) follows closely, with 4 properties sold for an average of £79,125.

Oakland Court on Nyetimber Lane (PO21 3JB) recorded 10 sales averaging £89,225.

Also on the more affordable end, Garden Lodge on Pagham Road (PO21 3TG) had 6 sales, each averaging £89,833. North Lodge, also on Pagham Road (PO21 3TE), had 8 homes sold at an average price of £90,000.

Clock Walk (PO21 1SQ), located off High Street in central Bognor Regis, recorded 5 transactions with an average of £92,700.

One of the more active streets, Sovereign Court on Campbell Road (PO21 1AH), saw 31 properties sold for an average of £95,338. South Lodge on Pagham Road (PO21 3TQ) had 5 sales, each averaging £98,000.

Finally, Buckingham Court on Shrubbs Drive (PO22 7SE) rounds out the list with 18 properties averaging £98,027.

Here's the list for the most expensive postcodes in Bognor Regis.

