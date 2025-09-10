Bognor Regis MP 'deeply concerned' by stabbing

Bognor incident sparks major police response

Bognor Regis and Littlehampton MP Alison Griffiths has expressed her ‘deep concern’ after a stabbing earlier this week.

“"I am deeply concerned to hear about the stabbing in Bognor Regis last night. My thoughts are first and foremost with the victim and their family, and for their recovery,” the MP, who was elected last year, said.

The comments come after a stabbing in the vicinity of Argyle Road, Bognor Regis on Tuesday, September 9. Sussex Police say the incident involved 4 men and the victim was a man in his 30s, who was hospitalised with serious but not life threatening injuries.

"I have been assured that Sussex Police are taking urgent action to investigate and bring those responsible to justice,” Mrs Griffith added. “Since being elected as your MP, I have been working closely with the police locally, including on patrols, liaising with residents, and, in Bognor Regis, working with the Town Centre Action Group. I will continue to support their efforts to tackle violence and anti-social behaviour in our area.

"I urge anyone with information about this incident or about crime more generally, to come forward and report it to Sussex Police, either online, by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency."

Sussex Police say two of the men involved in Tuesday night’s incident are believed to have left the scene in the direction of the Esplanade. Attending the incident, officers erected a cordon near the junction with Bassett Road and have warned members of the public to expect an increased police presence in the area.