Bognor Regis MP visits telecom equipment factory

The factory, owned and operated by power management company Eaton Electrical, is based on the Durban Road industrial estate in Bognor Regis and Mr Gibb visited to discuss the growing demand for electrical sector skills as renewable energy demand in the UK continues to grow.

During the visit, he toured the site, met staff and spoke with site manager Nick Parry about Eaton’s work to support the UK’s transition to net zero.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also heard how the Bognor Regis factory, which employs 51 people, proved vital during the pandemic – staying open to provide vital equipment to businesses all over the UK.

Nick Parry, Site Manager, Eaton (left) welcomes Nick Gibb MP to Eaton?s site in Bognor Regis

"I was really pleased to visit Eaton’s Bognor Regis site and hear about how their work locally, and across the county, is supporting the energy transition,” Mr Gibb said.

"It was great to hear how new jobs could be generated in this sector as we work to tackle climate change and electrify our energy system. Meeting staff working at the site helped to illustrate the exciting local opportunities for careers in the electrical industry.”

Site manager Nick Parry added: “The energy transition represents a huge opportunity for the UK, and at our factory here on the south coast of England we are already building on our deep knowledge of the telecommunications sector to meet the digital communication requirements. We are part of a global company and we see unprecedented demand for people who want to progress in our industry across the UK. As a country, we must be ready to meet this demand.”