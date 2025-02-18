Bognor Regis mum living in rat-infested council home calls for change

A Bognor Regis mum living in a council home which, she says, has been infested with rats for several months, is calling on Arun District Council for change.

The woman, who has asked not to be named, said the condition of her Collyers Avenue council property, which also has severe issues with damp and mould, is taking its toll on her three children, each of whom have additional needs.

“It’s had a major impact on my children,” she said. “we’ve got to a point now where they will not sleep in a room on their own. They won’t go to the toilet on their own, they’re terrified – especially my youngest. I took her to a hospital appointment the other day and there was a noise in the cupboard. She looked at me and said ‘mum, there’s rats.’ She should not be thinking like that as a little girl.”

Fighting to resolve the issue, she told Sussex World she has been in touch with the council for several months, desperate to remove the rats and resolve long-term issues with mould and damp.

"The council knows everything, I’ve sent them proof, I pay for pest control myself, and every time they come they write a report which tells you everything they recommend for the property, and I’ve sent that to the council too,” she explained.

Despite her hard work, the West Sussex mother said very little – outside of a number of preliminary inspections – has actually been done, leaving her and her family battling to cope with unacceptable conditions.

"I’d like to see Arun District Council provide my children with a safe, fit-for-purpose home to live in. That’s it. That’s all I want.”

Approached for comment, a spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “We are aware of the concerns raised by this resident, and we take reports of damp, mould, and pest issues very seriously.

“Our team is currently investigating the matter, and we are in contact with the resident to assess the situation. We understand that housing issues can have a significant impact on residents' wellbeing, particularly when children are involved, and we are working towards a resolution as quickly as possible.”

For help, advice and assistance with council housing, or to raise concerns relating to a council property, visit https://www.arun.gov.uk/housing/.