Arun District Council has issued a heartfelt defence of Bognor Regis after Which? named the town the ‘worst seaside town’ in the UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The results came following a survey of just under 4,000 Which? members, who took approximately 9,000 trips to British seaside towns.

At the bottom of this list was Bognor Regis, West Sussex. Bognor Regis received just one star for its seafront, food and drink, tourist attractions, scenery, shopping, parking, peace and quiet and value for money, according to Which?.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which? added that Bognor was reported as 'dirty', 'run down' and 'depressing'.

The council has come back with a defence of Bognor after it was named the 'worst seaside town in the UK' by Which? (Photo: Eddie Mitchell)

On Thursday, June 19, Arun District Council released a defence of the town. The statement read: “When it comes to seaside towns, perspective is everything. It's easy to focus on challenges, every town has them, but it's just as important to shine a light on the positives.

"And in Bognor Regis, there's a lot to celebrate, despite a recent newspaper article featuring the views of Which? Magazine! It is important to note that the demographic of Which? readers and participants doesn't reflect the demographic of Bognor Regis!

"Let's start with the greenspaces, the Green Flag award-winning Hotham Park. A beautiful green space perfect for families, dog walkers, and anyone looking to enjoy a stroll or a picnic under the trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Add in the café, the miniature railway and adventure golf, and you've got a day out that's fun for all ages.

"Then there's the Alexandra Theatre, currently undergoing exciting regeneration work. This historic venue is being revitalised to bring even more arts, culture, and entertainment to the town.

"Just a stone's throw away, the Arcade is also seeing development, breathing new life into a much-loved part of Bognor Regis's heritage.

"The Esplanade has had a fresh new look too, with improvements to the roadway and of course, the seafront lights twinkling in the evenings. Whether you're out for a jog, a gentle walk, or just soaking in the sea air, the prom is a gem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And let's not forget the Beach on the Beach and Play on the Beach areas, perfect for little ones to enjoy the seaside safely. The Seaside Award flag that flies here is proof that the seafront is delivering.

"Bognor Regis is also home to a fantastic range of independent shops and eateries. From quirky boutiques to cosy cafés and delicious local food spots, there's something for every taste.

“These businesses are run by passionate locals who bring character and warmth to the town.

"Of course, we can't talk about Bognor Regis without mentioning Butlin’s, a cornerstone of family fun and a major part of the town's identity. And let's not forget, the title of one of the sunniest places in the UK. That's something worth smiling about!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yes, like many seaside towns, Bognor faces its share of challenges. But what sets it apart is the strong sense of community and the genuine effort being made to improve and evolve.

"The town is full of people who care-who volunteer, support local events, and welcome visitors with open arms.

"So, next time you hear someone talk about Bognor Regis, remember – it’s all about perspective.

"If you choose to look for the good, you'll find a town full of charm, character, and community spirit. Let's support our seaside towns, celebrate their uniqueness, and help them thrive.”