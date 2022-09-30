Residents who live within a four-minute radius of the fire station at West Meads Drive are encouraged to apply for a role.

Retained firefighters often have full-time employment elsewhere in the community but live or work within close proximity to the fire station. When on duty they can be paged at any time to respond to an incident, including house fires, road traffic collisions and water rescues. They will go through several training courses over a period of two years in order to become competent.

Station manager at Bognor Fire Station, Ali Letchford said: “Our retained firefighters are an integral part of Bognor Fire Station, and the fire service as a whole. Bognor Fire Station is typically one of the busier stations within the county and retained firefighters can expect to be paged when our full-time firefighters require additional support at an incident, or they can be called in to standby at the station and provide fire cover.

Bognor Regis Fire Station is calling our for retained firefighters

“We are looking for more people to join our friendly team and help make a difference in their local community. Being a retained firefighter is an incredibly rewarding and fulfilling job which offers many opportunities for development, and I would love to see more faces within our retained team here at Bognor Fire Station.”