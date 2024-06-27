Bognor Regis nursery celebrates 'good' rating after recent Ofsted report
Inspectors were impressed by the nursery’s ‘busy, vibrant setting’ and ‘family approach to education’, which makes the provider a place in which children ‘flourish’, while learning to ‘confidently express themselves.’
They paid particular praise to the way staff worked with children with Special Educational Needs (SEND), they said, were well-supported and ‘expertly included’ in the day to day running of the school.
The school was also praised for its delivery of the curriculum through the use of exciting activities and early exposure to books and reading, all of which, inspectors said, encouraged students to participate enthusiastically.
Criticisms were few and far between for the provider, but inspectors said members of the management team are sometimes ‘less clear’ about their day-to-day roles and responsibilities, which sometimes contributes to delays.
In order to further improve the quality of provision at the nursery, inspectors said staff should: “strengthen the arrangements of the management team to clarify roles and responsibilities and support the day-to-day running of the setting.”
Regardless, it was a good outcome for a nursery that works hard to give its children the best it can.
Lorraine Mellers, Nursery Manager at Stepping Stones, said of the report: “The Early Years are a vital part of a child’s development, as we look to ensure all the fundamental building blocks are in place before they start primary school. It is therefore wonderful to receive such positive feedback from Ofsted as part of our ‘Good’ inspection outcome.
“We strive to create a warm, exciting and nurturing environment so this result is a fantastic reward for staff’s hard work and commitment to children. We are very pleased that the Inspectors recognised everything that has gone into creating a safe and inclusive place for the children to learn and develop at Stepping Stones.”
Darran Ellison-Lee, director of Primary Education at United Learning, added:
“Among the numerous examples of how staff offer high-quality care and early years provision, it is excellent that Inspectors noted the confidence with which the children express themselves across the Nursery. This is of course matched by a strong emphasis on literacy and numeracy which is ensuring children make good progress and are well prepared for the next stage of their learning.”