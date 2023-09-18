A spokesperson for a Bognor Regis nursery which went into liquidation on the first week of term has blamed the early closure on staff walkouts.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Addressing clients and customers on Facebook, a spokesperson for the nursery said staff were informed of the owner’s decision to sell the company on Thursday, October 31 and, fearing the business would collapse underfoot, all but three staff members quit over the following weekend, making it impossible to open the following Monday.

"As with all new businesses we run at a loss to begin with, the fees paid at the end of august insured your children had childcare in September but due to staff walk outs this could not legally happen,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff had been told they were protected by TUPE laws, which protects an employee’s rights when a business changes hands from employer to another, the spokesperson added.

Little Monsters Day care, in Bognor Regis

The update comes shortly after the nursery drew ire for announcing its close on September on September 3, shortly before the start of the new school year, and leaving many parents scrambling to find alternative day care at short notice, with little hope of recompense for provision already paid for.