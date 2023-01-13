A Lagness nursery hopes to extend its site for increased tree and horticultural crops production.

Plans have been submitted for an outdoor container tree production facility with multi-span polythene greenhouse to accommodate multiple horticultural crops and a new reservoir at Newlands Nursery and the adjoining field Butterlees, at Pagham Road.

A design and access statement by John Hall Consulting Ltd said Newey Ltd proposes to erect a new greenhouse and tree nursery and to construct a reservoir on land known as Butterlees adjoining Newlands Nursery to grow young trees and multiple horticultural crops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 23,598sqm polythene greenhouse is proposed and a reservoir for rainwater harvesting.

How the nursery expansion could look at Pagham Road, Lagness

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will reduce the need of the company to grow so many plants on smaller satellite nurseries in the area thereby leading to a substantial reduction in vehicle movements, reducing plant miles and helping the company towards increasing productivity and to reduce its carbon footprint," the statement said.