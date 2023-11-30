An opticians in Bognor Regis has been named ‘Independent Opticians of the year’ by two separate award providers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A mainstay in Bognor Regis town centre Walsh Opticians has been a pillar of the community since openings its doors in 1981 – a status only confirmed by this year’s awards.

The recognition comes from South England Prestige Awards and the Global Health and Pharma Awards, and the team sees both prizes as their just deserts after four decades of hard work and commitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It's an honour to be named 'Independent Opticians of the Year,' and this recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to our community and the quality of care we provide,” explained Director Jim Green. “It’s a great testament to the team’s constant dedication and hard work.”

Walsh Opticians have won two awards this year.

“We’re really excited to see what the future holds for Walsh Opticians, and we remain committed to advancing eye care standards while continuing to serve our community with the utmost dedication and expertise,” he added.

“These awards are not just a recognition of our past achievements but a catalyst for future innovations and improvements. We look forward to further enhancing the optical experience for our patients and maintaining the trust and confidence they have placed in us over the years.”

The South England Prestige Awards were founded in 2018 to celebrate businesses that exemplify success and dedication within their communities. Candidates are evaluated by meticulous judges to determine if they offer the finest product or service within their respective sector or industry. Their decisions are largely determined by the quality, efficiency and delivery of the product or service provided, as well as brand recognition, employee satisfaction and, perhaps most importantly, customer feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad