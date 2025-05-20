Bognor Regis park rape did not happen, police confirm

Sussex Police news

Police investigations into the report of a rape in Hotham Park have revealed the incident did not happen, a Sussex Police spokesperson has confirmed.

A woman contacted police to report being raped in the vicinity of Hotham Park overnight between 20-21 April, but extensive inquiries have revealed it never happened.

The woman, who received specialist support after the alleged incident, has since withdrawn her allegations and police officers are investigating a possible offence related to perverting the course of justice.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Cobbett said: “A significant amount of police resource was utilised over a number of days to investigate this allegation, before it became clear that no offence had been committed. “This demonstrates our commitment to listening and investigating all reports of sexual offences, and that any such allegations will be taken extremely seriously. “We continue to urge anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it online or call 101. In an emergency, dial 999.”