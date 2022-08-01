Bognor Regis parks retain Green Flag Awards

The Green Flag Award Scheme sets the standard for park maintenance and management in the UK and internationally.

Retaining the awards means Bognor’s parks have been recognised as ‘welcoming’, ‘well maintained’, and for ‘providing a safe space for the community’, ‘involving the community’, ‘achieving high environmental standards’, and ‘supporting landscape heritage and diversity’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brookfield Park, Mewsbrook Park and Norfolk Gardens, in Littlehampton, were all similarly recognised by the scheme.

Hotham Park has retained its Green Flag Award

Cllr David Edwards (con), chairman of the council’s environment committee, thanked greenspace and Tivoli staff for working so hard to maintain the parks: ““We are delighted to have been able to retain our six Green Flag Award-winning parks in our district,” he said. “They each offer different characteristics, serving as valuable amenities for our residents and tourists but also havens for wildlife which helps to enhance biodiversity,”

“Credit must also go to the many volunteers who dedicate their time to working alongside the Greenspace Team ensuring our parks are places all our residents and tourists wish to visit.

“The operators and owners of cafés, golf courses and miniature railways must also be credited for providing excellent services to all visitors and their contributions towards this success is greatly appreciated.

“This achievement in the context of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic is particularly impressive where staffing and volunteering have been under pressure. We have seen in the last couple of years how our communities increasingly value their parks. This council is dedicated to ensuring our parks continue to offer the best value to our residents and visitors for years to come. Parks provide so much to our nation’s health and wellbeing, especially during Covid and again now with the cost-of-living crisis.

“These awards certainly go a long way in recognising the substantial efforts made by so many individuals.”

Paul Todd, accreditation manager for Keep Britain Tidy – the company behind the awards – added: “Each one is a vital green space for the community in Arun. This award is testament to all the hard work of staff and volunteers, who do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”