A Bognor Regis company is literally paving its way to success having won a national award.

Minters Paving won first place for the second year running for ‘best project on Facebook’ in the Brett Landscaping awards.

The company also gained second place in the ‘best driveway’ category and for ‘installer of the year for the south of England’.

Business owner Matt Minter said all the Brett installers across the country enter their work for the awards during the year.

"It is great for us to win the awards,” he said. “We have good reviews on our Trusted Trader account and to win the awards is another stamp that we do our work properly and look after people.”

Of the awards presentation, he said: “Great event hosted by a great company, and the level of work from all the other installers was outstanding. Proud to be a part of the Brett approved installer scheme.

