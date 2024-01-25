BREAKING

Bognor Regis police officer charged with driving offence

A Sussex Police officer has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving relating to a collision in Bognor Regis.
By Connor Gormley
Published 25th Jan 2024, 13:53 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 13:54 GMT
PC Tim Bradshaw will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court on April 4, a Sussex Police spokesperson has said, after receiving a charge related to a collision involving a police vehicle and an electric bike in Hawthorn Road on November 3 2022.

The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed Sussex Police to conduct a local investigation. Once criminal proceedings have concluded, the force will begin professional misconduct proceedings, a spokesperson said.