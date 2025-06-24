Bognor Regis: police to hold town centre briefing this weekend
The event will take place on Saturday, 28th June 2025. It will run from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and will be held outside the RSPCA Charity Store on London Road in Bognor Regis.
Police say it is a chance for the public to raise any concerns they may have, whether related to residential neighbourhoods or the retail area.
Local business staff are especially encouraged to stop by and share any ongoing issues affecting their work environment.
This open forum is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen community-police relations and ensure local voices are heard.
