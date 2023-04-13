The owners of the William Hardwicke, High Street, applied for listed building consent for alterations to the external customer seating areas at the front and back.

A design and access statement said the pub, owned by Star Pubs & Bars, which is circa 1830 and grade II listed, has some customer seating alongside the pavement at the front and an enclosed garden area at the back.

The timber shelters at the back could be adapted to cover the full width of the two storey section. Festoon lighting, infra-red heaters and flat screen TVs would be added to the shelter area. There would be new paved surfaces and alterations to the raised decking to provide new artificial grass surfaces and new loose furniture. The timber pergola at the front would be removed, new warm light festoon lighting and timber support posts added and new paved surfaces with new sections of fixed seating.

The outside area of the William Hardwicke pub can be upgraded

"The removal of the two existing timber shelters located in the front area will remove a feature that is out of keeping with the appearance of the main building," the statement said. "The outside areas of the public house are incredibly popular with customers and help to account for a good proportion of the weekly takings of the pub and it therefore makes good business sense to seek to further enhance and expand this side of the business by maximising the potential of the garden offering."

