Branch chairman Cliff Mewett gave veterans Kyle Greenwood and Harry Pope a warm welcome by mounting their regiment’s shield above the bar.

It replaced a Royal Canadian Air Force shield which will go on to form part of a display marking the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raid in May 2023.

Mr Greenwood said “Having our shield so close to the area dedicated to the RAFA Branch’s adopted Chinook Squadrons is very appropriate. They flew me in and out of some serious actions”.

The regiment's badge was mounted above the bar.

The ceremony took place during the club’s ‘Battle of Trafalgar’ tri-service veterans lunch, hosted by the Royal Naval Association branch. A spokesperson for the RAFA club said ‘veterans from all branches of the armed services are welcome, particularly those who need a bit of support.’

Call 01243 860990 for details.