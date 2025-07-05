Bognor Regis redevelopment works 'gather pace', council says

An artist's impression of the finished theatre.

Multi-million pound theatre redevelopment works in Bognor Regis have been ‘gathering pace’ over the last few weeks, according to Arun District Council.

“Recent work on site has focused on important structural elements and preparations for the next stage of the project,” a council spokesperson said.

Recent developments include:

The steel framework, protective casing (shuttering), and concrete base for the new lift pit have been successfully completed.

The team has finished preparing the base (known as blinding) along the west and north sides of the building. Work has started to put in place steel frameworks and mesh that will strengthen the concrete in these areas.

Tests on the deep foundations (piles) are nearly finished and are expected to be completed this week. These tests help confirm that the building will have strong and safe foundations.

The large internal scaffolding structure (known as a birdcage scaffold) inside the main auditorium is now complete and has been handed over for use. The scaffolding in the stage area is almost finished and should be ready this week.

Following the scaffold handover, work has started to remove old materials and fittings at roof level inside the auditorium.

A lift (hoist) has been installed on the internal scaffolding to help move materials safely and easily around the site.

Arun District Council leadership visited the site along with members of the project team on 26 June to see the progress first-hand. This visit forms part of the commitment to continued collaboration as part of the wider Bognor Regis Rejuvenation projects.

Over the weeks and months to come, contractors working with Neilcott Construction will continue steel reinforcement work along the west and north sides of the building, prepare for a major concrete pour on July 9, when teams are hoping to pour all of the concrete slabs required for the project in a single day, and finish off the stage-area scaffolding, before installing safety nets underneath the roof to allow roof works to begin safely.

"The project continues to move ahead in line with the agreed timetable,” a council spokesperson added. “Safety remains the top priority, with careful planning to make sure the work is carried out safely and with as little disruption as possible.