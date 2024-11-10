Bognor Regis Remembrance 2024: town pays tribute to fallen troops

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 10th Nov 2024, 14:52 BST
Updated 10th Nov 2024, 15:10 BST
Air, army and sea cadets, veterans and scout groups came together to pay tribute to British and Commonwealth troops who lost their lives fighting all over the globe.

The Remembrance Sunday ceremony took take place on November 10, outside Bognor Regis Town Hall, by the war memorial on Clarence Road.

The ceremony proper commenced at 10.50am, once the procession had assembled around the cenotaph, and involved a wreath-laying ceremony and a two minute silence.

This year’s ceremony is organised with the support of the Ex Service Associations, Saint Wilfrid Church and the Salvation Army.

