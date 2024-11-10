The Remembrance Sunday ceremony took take place on November 10, outside Bognor Regis Town Hall, by the war memorial on Clarence Road.
The ceremony proper commenced at 10.50am, once the procession had assembled around the cenotaph, and involved a wreath-laying ceremony and a two minute silence.
This year’s ceremony is organised with the support of the Ex Service Associations, Saint Wilfrid Church and the Salvation Army.
Bognor Regis Remembrance 2024: town pays tribute to fallen troops
Photo: Connor Gormley
