A Bognor resident will be celebrating her 100th birthday this month.

Lilian Knight was born in Islington on September 12, 1923, to parents Lilian and William George Woodley, and grew up with her sister, Joan, and her brother George.

She has two sons, Graham, a musician, and David, an environmental officer, who Lilian says have been ‘the joy of her life’.

Lilian and her family lived in Godstone, Surrey, on land which her brother-in-law bought after becoming a millionaire, before she relocated to Bognor Regis with her late husband in 1987.

Photo: Contributed

She has ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ her life in the seaside town, where she still lives independently, and said she ‘wouldn’t want to be anywhere else’.

Lilian volunteered at Greenways residential home for more than 20 years and ran the friendship group at the Methodist Church until recently.

She has also sung in several local choirs, including the Revusicals who would visit care homes to entertain residents.

Throughout her life, Lilian has enjoyed varied careers in the legal industry and as a ballroom dance teacher, which she believes helped her reach the impressive milestone due to her ability to ‘maintain a posture’.

However, Lilian doesn’t believe there’s one specific secret to a long life.

She said: “There’s no sort of secret, you just carry on. Enjoy the life that you’ve got and don’t go through life complaining."

However, she added that ‘determination’ is likely the main thing that has kept her going.