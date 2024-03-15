Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gwendoline Tompkins, known as Tonky, celebrated her super-centenary birthday at the Shaw healthcare-owned home, alongside staff and residents. As well as enjoying a cake made especially by the catering team, she also received a special card from the King.

Born in Balham, London, Tonky recalls growing up alongside her three siblings and helping her mum at home, while her dad worked as a cabinet maker. As she grew up she took a job as a flower arranger, and later married her husband, Lionel James. A mother-of-three, Tonky – who moved into the care home in March 2022 – credits her longevity to her positive attitude.

