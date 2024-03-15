Bognor Regis resident celebrates her 107th birthday
Gwendoline Tompkins, known as Tonky, celebrated her super-centenary birthday at the Shaw healthcare-owned home, alongside staff and residents. As well as enjoying a cake made especially by the catering team, she also received a special card from the King.
Born in Balham, London, Tonky recalls growing up alongside her three siblings and helping her mum at home, while her dad worked as a cabinet maker. As she grew up she took a job as a flower arranger, and later married her husband, Lionel James. A mother-of-three, Tonky – who moved into the care home in March 2022 – credits her longevity to her positive attitude.
Manager Marian Drake said: “Tonky is a wonderful character, with lots of exciting stories to tell, so we were delighted to be able to organise this event to celebrate her milestone birthday. We’d like to thank everyone who helped make it such a special day.”