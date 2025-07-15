Bognor Regis residents' complaints over 'very strong smell' of gas in town
Residents in Bognor Regis have been complaining about a ‘very strong smell’ of gas in town this evening (Tuesday, July 15).
SGN, which is responsible for maintaining the gas network in the area, said it had received a number of reports about the smell today.
One resident said people had noticed a ‘very strong chemical/toxic smell in the West Bognor/Aldwick area’ within the last hour or so.
Dan Brown, spokesperson for gas company SGN, said: “We’ve received several calls this afternoon regarding a smell in the air in the Bognor Regis area.
“Our engineers are responding to individual reports, but there’s nothing so far to suggest the smell is coming from our network.”
