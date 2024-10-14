Bognor Regis restaurant The Landing Place named 'Best Oceanfront Restaurant' as it snags major award

The Bognor Regis eatery, known for its stunning sea views, was named ‘Best Oceanfront Restaurant’ at this year’s LuxLife Hospitality awards, which celebrates individuals and organisations which deliver ‘unparalleled experiences’ to guests in a notoriously challenging industry.

It’s a watershed moment for The Landing Place, which opened last September, and Head Chef Rob Byrne said it marks the team’s evolution over months of hard work: "I only joined the team five and a half months ago, and it’s one of the best achievements of my career, and I’ve worked at places with Michelin Stars and Rosettes.

"We’ve really come together to get this; we’re all pulling in the same direction now.”

For Robert, The Landing Place has the potential to become – and in many ways already is – a destination eatery in Bognor Regis, offering a fine dining experience at an affordable price point, and drawing in customers from all over the UK.

"If you want that fine dining experience, with value for money, this is absolutely the place to come,” he said. “People won’t just come here for food and then leave, we would bring in people who come into town, spend money in the shops, eat something and then go. They’ll invest in Bognor, not just The Landing Place."

For owner and designer Nick Laurence, reinvesting in Bognor Regis is a big and important part of the restaurant’s raison d'être, he hopes The Landing Place is just one part of a wider, concerted effort to make the town a better place to live.

"This is part of the reason we built this place,” he said. “The restaurant has a beautiful setting, and I think Bognor really needs a place like this. It’s about having a place that offers really good food, and really good service in a great setting that’s not out of reach, and I think it’s a case of the people of Bognor not realising they needed a place like this until they got it.”

Surf and Turf at The Landing Place Photo: Rob Byrne

Lamb Shank at The Landing Place Photo: Rob Byrne

Tuna cacciatorre at The Landing Place. Photo: Connor Gormley