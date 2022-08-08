The two teams will go head to head for bragging rights in this inaugural fixture that sees players from BRTFC Supporters Club come up against a special team of the charity's clients, known as the Stonepillow Breen Machines.

It all happens on September 4 with a 2pm start -- with the day's events kicking off at noon - and co-organiser Mia Chapman said: "It's going to be a whole lot of fun for all the family.

"There will be a full programme of family activities throughout the afternoon and there is sure to be plenty to keep everyone entertained.

Mia with Georgie Smith from Stonepillow

"Enjoy the outdoor fun fair, grab yourself a burger or hot dog from O’Hagan’s barbecue and pop into Seasons bar for drinks, refreshments and have a browse around the craft fayre.

“We’re also offering stalls for this.

"Do you make and sell jewellery, sweets, candles, cakes? Interested in having a stall at this event? Stalls are charged at £10 each and if keen, call 07581 048651.”

A Stonepillow spokesperson said: "The true spirit of football is coming home to Bognor Regis Town Football Club in support of Stonepillow, the most worthwhile of local causes.

"Throw your support behind the power of football to help homeless and vulnerable people become empowered to achieve sustainable independence and wellbeing.

"Get there early and bag your favourite pitch side perch, and for those budding footballers out there, why not take part in a penalty shootout against the club's mascot, Rocky Bear, at half time?

"We would like to say a huge thank you to Bognor for opening their gates and their hearts in support of Stonepillow. You Rock!"