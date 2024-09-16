Bognor Regis seafront improvements to include speed limits and new gardens

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council has announced that the improvements, work on which is set to start in October, should help enhance the look and feel of the seafront, connecting it to the town centre alongside similar projects on The Alexandria Theatre, Bognor Regis Arcade and the Place St Maur.

Dubbed the Bognor Regis Esplanade Public Realm Improvement Project, works will extend from Lennox Street to Clarence Road, and include the introduction of a 20mph speed limit, traffic calming features and a walkway between on-street parking and the sea wall, intended to provide easier access to the seafront. Construction is expected to start next month, subject to the decision call-in period, which closes on September 18, with completion expected in April next year.

On top of this, The Esplanade will be bordered by rain gardens, with plants chosen to improve drainage, which is intended to create a pleasant green space with additional seating from which to enjoy the sea view.

"The project supports the council’s ambition for a sustainable and prosperous economy in West Sussex, as outlined in the Council Plan In May 2024,” a spokesperson said. “The Council allocated £1.369 million of capital funds to the delivery of the scheme, which will complement adjacent projects funded by the Levelling Up Fund and Local Enterprise Partnership.”

Councillor Steve Waight, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Support Services and Economic Development added: “The Esplanade project aims to boost economic growth by making it easier for visitors to enjoy everything Bognor Regis has to offer.

“The project, which is part of the wider Arun Growth Deal, is a fundamental part of the joint commitment made by West Sussex County Council and Arun District Council to create an exciting and vibrant visitor destination by redeveloping the seafront.

“Construction will begin in October 2024 and is expected to finish by April 2025. Access to all businesses will be retained throughout the works. Advance notice will be given if any temporary road closures or parking restrictions are necessary.”

Plans for Bognor Regis seafront have been revealed. Photo: contrib