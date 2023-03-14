Hattie Chandler, from Bognor Regis, stunned audiences nationwide when she performed a Stevie Nicks tribute act on the latest episode of ITV’s Starstruck.

The 21-year-old said she has been infatuated with Fleetwood Mac ever since she first heard their music back in college.

"They absolutely blew my mind when I first heard them,” she explained. “I was almost reluctant to listen to them because they’re such a popular band and sometimes that puts me off, but I just remember thinking they were absolutely amazing. Especially Stevie. I heard her voice and it was like ‘oh my god.’

"As soon as I listened to her, she changed my entire view on music, life and everything else. She’s like a musical surrogate mother almost.”

Alongside performing in a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, Hattie also writes her own songs

Premiering in February last year and presented by Olly Murrs, Starstruck follows in the footsteps of British television classic Stars in Their Eyes. In each episode, teams of talented super fans step into the spotlight to perform one of their idols’ biggest hits.

As a member of Team Stevie Nicks, Miss Chandler went toe to toe with performers paying tribute to Robbie Williams, Justin Bieber and Beyoncé and, although she didn’t come out on top, she got rave reviews from the judges.

"One of the judges was Shania Twain, who I absolutely love, and she said I sounded the most naturally like Stevie,” Miss Chandler said. “And that was a massive complement. I was so over the moon with that, even though we didn’t win.”

More than that though, appearing onstage and performing to a nationwide audience really helped Hattie grow as a singer-songwriter and musician, she said. It forced her to step out of her comfort zone and tackle an entirely new kind of challenge.

Hattie Chandler on ITV's Starstruck

"I’d never done that kind of thing before, so it was really nerve-wracking. I remember being so nervous, but, when you perform, you have an altar ego. So I try to reach into that and, when you perform, all the nerves go away. But when we were filming the performance, I was so worried – it was a bit of an out of body experience, afterwards, I couldn’t remember how I did.

