Bognor Regis sports centre forced to close swimming pool

The Arena Sports Centre, on Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis could be forced to close its swimming pool ‘for the foreseeable future’.

"With the ever increasing cost of facilities and recovering from Covid-19, the sports centre is no longer in a position the running of the pool,’ a spokesperson told members in an update posted on social media.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Arena Sports Centre, which first opened in 1999, is home to the only public swimming pool in Bognor Regis outside of the Arun Leisure Centre on Felpham Way.

The swimming pool in this Bognor Regis sports centre has closed

Closing the swimming pool was a last resort for staff at the gym, and management made clear they “worked tirelessly to explore all avenues,” before deciding on the closure.

Unfortunately, continuing to run the pool is simply not possible, the update said: “The centre has invested over £100k in the last two years and we are still requiring repairs to the pool and the building.”

United Learning, the trust responsible for operating the pool, said it is not in a position to ‘re-invest in the pool’.

Staff have made clear that the swimming pool could re-open at some point in the future, albeit with the assistance of a third party.

"Negotiations and legal requirements are being investigated,” the update reads, and “the external parties are in a position to heavily invest in the swimming pool to get it to a positive place.”

The centre hopes to have the pool back up and running in September, but no firm date has been set.

In order to reflect the loss of the swimming pool, the price of the gym's ultimate membership, which once offered fitness enthusiasts periodic access to the pool, has been reduced to £29.99. Since it is already ‘heavily’ subsidised, the cost of the annual ultimate membership has not changed.

Members who wish to change their membership are urged to contact the sports centre’s reception.

Gym users who have paid for swimming sessions will be refunded over the next two weeks.