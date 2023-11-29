Bognor Regis teen disqualified from driving after police chase through town
Officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area on Friday, November 17 .They pursued the vehicle, which failed to stop on the A259 before it crashed into another vehicle on Chichester Road. Drugs were discovered in the stolen vehicle, which were then seized, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.
A 17-year-old from Bersted was arrested and later charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst unqualified, and driving intent to supply a class A drug.
Appearing before Worthing Youth Court on November 23, Sussex Police said he was disqualified from driving for two years and handed a 24 month detention order after pleading guilty on all counts.
He was also made to pay a £41 victim surcharge and will have to take an extended driving test.