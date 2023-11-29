Bognor Regis teen disqualified from driving after police chase through town

A teen from Bognor Regis has been disqualified from driving after a police pursuit in Bognor Regis.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area on Friday, November 17 .They pursued the vehicle, which failed to stop on the A259 before it crashed into another vehicle on Chichester Road. Drugs were discovered in the stolen vehicle, which were then seized, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

A 17-year-old from Bersted was arrested and later charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst unqualified, and driving intent to supply a class A drug.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing before Worthing Youth Court on November 23, Sussex Police said he was disqualified from driving for two years and handed a 24 month detention order after pleading guilty on all counts.