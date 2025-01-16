Bognor Regis theatre refurbishment is 'progressing well', district council says

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Multi-million pound renovation works taking place on Bognor's Alexandra Theatre are progressing well, according to Arun District Council.

The west side of the theatre, facing Place St Maur, has now been demolished and demolition of the north-facing side is set to start this week. Alongside all this, the internal strip out of the building continues to progress well and the first of the proposed performance spaces has been formed by remodelling internal partitions and removing the first floor plant room.

Internal scaffolding and decking have been installed, providing access to the underside of the main theatre roof for ongoing structural investigations and work. An asbestos survey has also been completed and removal work undertaken where appropriate.

A site office has been installed in the former Brewers Fayre unit by contractors Neilcott, who are responsible for the project’s delivery, and these facilities will remain in place for the duration of the work. For the safety and security of the site, a CCTV monitoring system is now also in place.

The Alexandra Theatre

Further security measures have also been installed, including a timber hoarding on the site boundary facing the Place St Maur, and secure metal fencing on the remaining site boundaries.

The part of the Place St Maur that sits within the site boundary – which includes the area’s water jets – will be protected for the remainder of the project and reinstated upon completion.

Temporary traffic lights have been installed on Belmont Street as of January 13 to manage traffic through the initial stage of the construction works.

"Arun District Council will provide regular updates on the construction work,” a spokesperson said. “For any inquiries regarding the ongoing construction works please contact Arun District Council's community representatives, DevComms, at [email protected] or call 0800 080 3178.”