Bognor Regis Time Portal voted through to the finals of prestigious augmented reality awards

Bognor’s time portal project has been voted through to the finals of the prestigious Auggie augmented reality awards in the ‘Best Art or Film’ category.

The project was first submitted to the awards earlier this year and has since battle stiff competition from the likes of Origen – a narrative journey through the Amazon rainforest – and JFK Memento, an investigative documentary, to land in the finals alongside a project called Virtual Gallery.

The time portal is located on Bognor Regis sea front and, to use it, visitors simply scan a QR code on a nearby information board. Once scanned, users step through the portal and enter a version of Bognor Regis from decades gone by, where bathing machines still line the shore and Bognor’s own Mary Wheatland – played by Vicky Edwards – keeps errant swimmers safe.

The project was originally listed in several other categories, including Best Education and Training, Best Enterprise Solution, Best Indie Creator, Best Location-Based Entertainment and Best Social Impact, but pushed through to the finals in the Best Art or Film category’ off the back of a popular vote, which closed on May 22.

Bognor Regis Time Portal.

Now, it’s all up to the judges to decide whether or not Bognor’s time portal comes out trumps. Whatever happens, organisers say they’re happy to receive the recognition they have: writing on Facebook, a spokesperson said: “It is so wonderful to have been recognised alongside some very exciting augmented reality projects.”