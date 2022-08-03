Bognor Regis Town Council to draw up equality, diversity and inclusion policy

Bognor Regis Town Council agreed to draw up an equality, diversity and inclusion policy earlier this week.

By Connor Gormley
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 12:08 pm

The decision came during a Policy and Resources committee meeting on Monday, with councillors agreeing to draft a version of the policy which will be read out and decided on in a future meeting.

"I think we should be proactive and make sure we have one before there’s a problem and we wish we had one,” said Cllr Adam Cunard (ind).

"We’re bound to have something happen at some point where we need a policy, and we don’t want the council to be on the backfoot.”

Bognor Regis Town Council

Other committee members agreed, with Cllr Wayne Smith (ind) adding: “It would make sense to have one.”

Alongside the equality, diversity and inclusion policy, Councillor Cunard also suggested implementing a modern slavery policy.

An equality policy for those employed by the town council already exists, but members agreed to revise and update it moving forward.