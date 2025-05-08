Bognor Regis Town Crier makes historic proclamation as Sussex celebrates 80th anniversary of VE Day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A video, sent to Sussex World by photographer Eddie Mitchell, shows long-serving town crier Jane Smith leading a proclamation celebrating VE Day’s 80th anniversary ahead of a beacon lighting ceremony scheduled for 9.15 pm tonight.
Bognor’s seafront beacon will be one of dozens across the coast of the UK, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man set to be lit in recognition of this historic anniversary, symbolising the ‘light of peace’ that emerged after the darkness of the war itself.
Mrs Smith will be accompanied by two pipers from the Scots Guards and, the beacon lighting itself will be accompanied by a performance of 'I Vow To Thee My Country', which will itself be followed by an electric LED violin performance in a free event organised and paid for by the Bognor Regis Town Council.