Bognor Regis Town Hall temporarily closed due to suspected gas leak
Bognor Regis Town Hall is temporarily closed today (November 21), due to a suspected gas leak, Arun District Council has confirmed.
A spokesperson for the council said officers are waiting for the gas-board to asses the situation.
Residents are also asked to note that there is no housing options facility in the town hall at the moment and, with the SWEP in place as of earlier this week, rough sleepers will need to refer to the Civic Centre for the time being, by calling 01903 737552.
More on this as the situation develops.
