Bognor Regis town hall temporarily closed due to suspected gas leak

Bognor Regis Town Hall was temporarily closed today (February 04) due to a suspected gas leak, Arun District Council has confirmed.

Initial investigations suggest the gas leak could be a false alarm, but gas engineers are on their way to confirm, the district council has said.

"In the meantime, the safety of the public and our staff is our priority so we will not be able to let anyone into the building until we have the all clear. We will provide further updates as necessary,” an Arun District Council spokesperson has said.