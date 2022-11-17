A Bognor Regis venue is relaunching today (November 17) and will be serving food five days a week.

TAO closed its doors on Sunday, is under the management and has been renamed 'Rocks, ft The Pass Cafe'.

In a statement on its Facebook page, TAO thanked staff past and present and said: "There will be a new Facebook page to celebrate the new branding/name and we’d also like to give a warm welcome to The Pass Cafe who will be serving their delicious food five days a week.

"And as a company, we truly hope you support our relaunch.

"If you have a function and/or event booked - worry not, there is no change -- and all arrangements will be upheld. So rest assured the new management have all of the details and will be in touch. The same goes if you've applied for a job.

"We cannot thank you enough for all of the TAO love 'n' support over the past five years.

"You made TAO become what it is today - and we’d like to express our heartfelt thanks for every drink bought — every smile, party, cheer and celebration made the constant hard graft worth it.

"We're so proud of the venue that we created for Bognor Regis - from an abandoned McDonald's to the place that is 'TAO' - what a journey - what memories and what love we've seen.