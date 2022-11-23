The AlphaPet Veterinary Clinic in West Meads Drive, Bognor Regis, has still not reopened after sustaining storm damage several weeks ago.

The clinic, which treats pets from all over Bognor, first closed on November 4 due to internal damage caused by the storms.

Staff were diverted to branch surgeries in Chichester and Birdham, which remain open, and customers have been urged to contact either centre with regards to their pets.

Clinic management have since thanked customers for their ‘patience’ and ‘understanding’: “We really appreciate all the kind messages and comments we’ve had,” a spokesperson said.

The Precinct in West Meads Drive, where the clinic is based

The future of the West Meads branch remains uncertain, but staff have made clear it is only closed on a temporary basis.

Writing earlier this week, a spokesperson said: “we would like to clarify that we have NOT closed it permanently,” they said.

"As soon as we have an update on the West Meads situation, we will of course let you know.”

To find out more, visit www.alphapet.co.uk

