Bognor Regis veteran set to run half-marathon on the South Downs Way in bid to raise money for Crimsham Farm

A British Army veteran has challenged himself to run 21km of the South Downs Way in a bid to raise money from Crimsham Farm.

At this time of year, most people have to work to remember those of us who gave their lives in conflicts at home and abroad, but Louis Miles can never forget.

A British Army who fought in Iraq, the physical and mental scars left by his service are a daily reminder of what exactly he gave up for his country.

"Every day’s a battle,” he told the Bognor Regis Observer. “I’ve had one operation after the other, I’ve got to go to the gym very consciously to do physio and rehab and pilates, and, when one injury flares up, it leads to another, and another."

Louis Miles, 37, served two tours of Iraq.

His active service left Mr Miles with serious injuries to his right foot and knee, which required four surgeries, a shoulder injury and a prolapsed disc in his lower back. He also lives with post-traumatic stress disorder, which causes nightmares, anxiety, and daily psychological discomfort.

Mr Miles says his injuries sometimes make it hard to get up and out of bed but, in an act of grit and soldierly determination, he’s set out to run 21km across the South Downs Way this Saturday (November 09).

"I just want to prove to myself that I can still go, that I’ve got it. It’s going for it, putting myself out there, and giving it that best effort; a bit mind over matter, I think.”

It’s all in a bid to raise money for the Crimsham Farm Veterans Hub, which Mr Miles said helped him transition back into civilian life, as his time in the army came to a close.

Louis Miles on tour in Iraq with the 2nd Royal Tank Regiment.

"They’ve been amazing. It was a really tough few years, and finding out about Crimsham and the Veterans Centre, it just opened up my life a bit. I work at Crimsham Farm, helping kids with additional needs doing outdoor educational stuff and it’s been really rewarding. So when I wanted to get a charity involved, it was like I already knew everyone there – they were the obvious choice.” To find out more about Mr Miles’ run and donate to his fundraiser, visit gofundme.co.uk.