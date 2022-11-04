John King, 90, served as an armourer in RAF 87 Squadron from 1950 to 1952 and said he was inspired to produce the painting after looking into the history of his old unit.

He came across the story of three pilots who lost their lives on May 14 1940, fighting in the skies above France. Mr King, fit and spritely at 90, said he was moved by their sacrifice and wanted to honour their memory.

"They were only 20-year-olds, and in those days you had to be 21 before you voted,” he said. “So they were too young to vote, but old enough to die. And that struck me as very sad.

"Some of these guys who are shot down are never found. And, if you go to Tangmere (Air Museum), you see the old Hurricanes they flew in. It’s a shock they lasted for a week.

"I just want it to be a reminder of all that, because if you don’t know about it, you forget.”

The final version of the painting depicts pilot officer Paul Jarvis next to a vase of red roses and three fallen petals, which, Mr King said represent the three pilots who died in action.

Mr King, a member of the Felpham Art Group committee, said the painting – alongside its message of remembrance – is even more important in the current climate. Not only with remembrance Sunday around the corner, but with the war in Ukraine continuing to claim similarly young lives.

"The Second World War didn't end wars, because they’re going on ever since. They’re going on right now,” he said.

“It makes you wonder if there will ever be real peace, because so many millions have died. They died for Hitler's crackpot, for Putin’s crackpot. These people come to power and draw people into their conflict all for ego. Thousands of Russians and Ukrainians and civilians have died for one man’s ego.”

Bognor’s Remembrance Sunday event is set for Sunday, November 13 at the war memorial outside the town hall.