Bognor Rocks bring smiles to faces of children at Chichester hospital

It was the third year the Isthmian premier division outfit visited the hospital thanks to Rocks supporters club chairman Ian Guppy and John Price, a former player, who represents Love Your Hospital, the dedicated charity for Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Ian said: “It was wonderful to be able to make the visit. We want to thank the players who gave up their time to make it so special. It was really superb to see so many smiles on so many little faces.”