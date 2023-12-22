BREAKING

Bognor Rocks bring smiles to faces of children at Chichester hospital

Players and officials from Bognor Regis Town brought smiles to poorly children's faces when they paid a visit to St Richard's Hospital to deliver some Christmas cheer.
By Carl Eldridge
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 12:49 GMT

The Rocks dished out festive gifts on Wednesday to the delight of young patients and hospital staff and Nyewood Lane mascot Rocky Bear made a larger-than-life appearance.

It was the third year the Isthmian premier division outfit visited the hospital thanks to Rocks supporters club chairman Ian Guppy and John Price, a former player, who represents Love Your Hospital, the dedicated charity for Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Ian said: “It was wonderful to be able to make the visit. We want to thank the players who gave up their time to make it so special. It was really superb to see so many smiles on so many little faces.”