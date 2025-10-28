Bognor Royal British Legion poppy appeal launches

The Royal British Legion’s 2025 Poppy Appeal was officially launched in Bognor Regis on Saturday, October 25, at Sainsbury’s in Shripney Road.

Town Mayor Councillor Gill Yeates, MP Alison Griffiths, and Poppy Appeal Organiser Martin Buckley attended the launch, which signals the start of local fundraising that will continue until November 12.

The Bognor Regis appeal covers the town, Bersted, Aldwick, and Pagham.

Deputy Store Manager Zoe Dowdell hosted this year’s launch, continuing the support shown by major supermarkets in previous years.

Cllr Gill Yeates, Alison Griffiths MP, Toby Willmer B&L Constituency Manager, Martin Buckley Poppy Appeal Organiser (PAO)

Martin Buckley thanked Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and Morrisons for their ongoing cooperation, and paid tribute to Tesco’s Community Champion Jackie Hayes, who received a local citation this month for her outstanding contribution to veteran fundraising.

The town’s cadet groups are again playing a key role in the appeal. Sea, Army, and Air Cadets will be out collecting on the three weekends leading up to Armistice Day.

Last year, Colour Sergeant Aden Huff and the Bognor Regis Army Cadets were commended by the Royal British Legion for raising £2,500 in just two days.

This year’s launch carried a note of sadness following the death of Lieutenant Commander Gary Edgington MBE, Commanding Officer of TS Alec Rose Sea Cadets.

TS Alec Rose Sea Cadets, Bognor Air Cadets, Alison Griffiths MP, Mayor Gill Yeates, Poppy Appeal Volunteers, Jackie Hayes and Tesco Store Management Team.

Despite serious illness, he made a final public appearance earlier this month at the re-dedication of a memorial plaque in Aldwick. His commitment to the cadets and the remembrance cause was widely praised.

Over forty volunteers are taking part in this year’s campaign. The Royal Air Force Association (RAFA 381), celebrating its 80th anniversary, continues to lead long-standing support under the guidance of Ann Hewings.

Veteran fundraiser Nige Ede, who recently completed a 60-mile cycle in Normandy for the VE80 commemorations, and the Royal Naval Association (RNA) are also regular contributors.

New supporters this year include the Rose Green Women’s Institute, who assembled 120 static poppy trays for local shops and cafés, and the Rotary Club of Bognor Hotham, who have joined the Tesco rota for the first time.

Mayor Yeates reminded attendees of the appeal’s purpose: to honour those who have served and to help veterans and their families facing hardship. The funds raised provide support for those affected by physical injury, mental health issues, and difficulties returning to civilian life.

Last year’s Bognor Regis appeal raised £42,174, an average of 79p per resident. This accounted for 5.5 percent of the total £760,000 raised across West Sussex.

B&Q will also host manned collections for the first time this year, with Store Manager and veteran John Green welcoming the initiative.

Twelve local schools are also involved through the Royal British Legion’s Teaching Remembrance programme. Last year, 120,000 pupils nationwide took part in the Remembrance Assembly, with Edward Bryant Primary School raising £910 locally.

Mayor Yeates thanked all those involved, saying the appeal continues to thrive thanks to the generosity of residents and the dedication of volunteers.